China Appoints New Middle East Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:22 PM

China appoints new Middle East special envoy

Senior diplomat Zhai Jun has been appointed China's new special envoy on Middle East affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced Monday

Zhai, who used to be the Chinese vice foreign minister, ambassador to Libya and ambassador to France and Monaco, is an experienced diplomat who has been deeply engaged in Middle East affairs, said Geng at a daily press briefing.

Zhai, who used to be the Chinese vice foreign minister, ambassador to Libya and ambassador to France and Monaco, is an experienced diplomat who has been deeply engaged in Middle East affairs, said Geng at a daily press briefing.

"After taking office, he will establish close cooperative relations with relevant parties, actively promote peace and facilitate talks, and play a positive and constructive role in promoting the proper settlement of regional hotspot issues and in promoting regional peace and stability," Geng added.

