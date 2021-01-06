UrduPoint.com
China Appoints New Permanent Representative To OPCW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

China appoints new permanent representative to OPCW

The State Council, China's cabinet, appointed Tan Jian as the permanent representative of China to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), replacing Xu Hong

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, appointed Tan Jian as the permanent representative of China to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), replacing Xu Hong.

