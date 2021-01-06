China appoints new permanent representative to OPCW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, appointed Tan Jian as the permanent representative of China to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), replacing Xu Hong.