BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :China appreciates that the Myanmar government and four armed groups have issued a joint communique on ceasefire, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

According to media reports, representatives of Myanmar government's National Reconciliation and Peace Center and four ethnic armed groups issued a joint communique late Saturday following their meeting in Kengtung, Shan state, earlier that day.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar military announced on Saturday that they would extend the suspension period of its operations against armed groups for more days until Sept.

21.

These moves are conducive to easing the situation in northern Myanmar, spokesperson Geng Shuang told a press briefing.

China firmly supports the peace progress in Myanmar and consistently calls on all parties in Myanmar to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, Geng noted, adding that it is in the common interests of the two countries and peoples to maintain peace and tranquility on the China-Myanmar border.

"We hope relevant parties can continue peace talks and maintain the ceasefire in northern Myanmar. China will continue to play a constructive role in this," Geng said.