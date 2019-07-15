China appreciates Pakistan, other countries for showing support to its policy in Xinjiang

China on Monday lauded the ambassadors of 37 countries including Pakistan for sending a joint letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights showing their support to its policy in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : China on Monday lauded the ambassadors of 37 countries including Pakistan for sending a joint letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights showing their support to its policy in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"The Chinese side appreciates the objective and fair position of the above-mentioned countries including Pakistan," China foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing.

He said that recently, the ambassadors of the 37 countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Russia and Cuba jointly sent a letter to the President of the UN Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In the letter, these ambassadors positively evaluated the development achievements of China's Xinjiang human rights cause and counter-terrorism and de-extremism achievements, he added.

The spokesperson observed that the ambassadors appreciated that China had repeatedly invited national envoys, officials of international organizations, and media people to visit Xinjiang, pointing out that people visiting Xinjiang generally expressed what they saw and heard from the West.

The media reports are completely different.

The ambassadors also urged some countries to stop using unconfirmed information to blame China for unwarranted information without ever visiting Xinjiang, he added.

Geng Shuang said that faced with the severe threat of terrorism and extremism, the Xinjiang Autonomous Region had adopted a series of anti-terrorism and de-extremization measures, including the establishment of a teaching and training centers, to reverse the security situation in Xinjiang.

"In the past three years, there have been no violent incidents in Xinjiang while social stability, national unity, and the people live and work in peace. The sense of gain, happiness, and security of the people of all ethnic groups have greatly improved, and they sincerely support the government's policy initiatives," he added.

He said that facts speak louder than words and are fair to others and added that the countries that had signed this letter come from various regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America, many of which are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Many of them had sent personnel to Xinjiang to visit and witness the truth.

"This joint letter is a powerful response to a few Western countries that blame China for no reason," he added.

China, he said, was committed to working with all parties to promote multilateral human rights mechanisms to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to deal with human rights issues in an objective, fair and non-selective manner, and to promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

"We oppose the use of the Human Rights Council and other platforms to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, blame other countries for unwarranted accusations, attacking filth and public pressure," he added.

He urged the countries concerned to change their positions immediately, abandon politicization and double standards, and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries through the name of human rights.