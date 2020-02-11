UrduPoint.com
China Appreciates Pakistan's Support To Battle Against Coronavirus: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:36 PM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed appreciation for the Pakistani Senate's resolution that showed full solidarity and support to China's battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed appreciation for the Pakistani Senate's resolution that showed full solidarity and support to China's battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution passed on Monday also pledged full cooperation with China "in this difficult moment of the medical and health emergency," and expressed its appreciation to China for having treated Pakistani citizens, especially students in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, with protection and comfort.

"We note with high appreciation the resolution passed by the Pakistani side," which stood as further testament to the unwavering friendship between the two countries as iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners with a tradition of mutual assistance, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.

"It shows once again that we, as a community of a shared future, can always rely on each other in difficult times," said the spokesperson.

Geng said that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and other members of the international community to combat the epidemic and contribute to global public health.

China will enhance communication and coordination with Pakistan and do its best to ensure the health and safety of Pakistani nationals in China with a highly responsible attitude, he said.

