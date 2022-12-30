UrduPoint.com

China Appreciates Russia's Openness To Negotiations In Resolving Conflict In Ukraine - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

China Appreciates Russia's Openness to Negotiations in Resolving Conflict in Ukraine - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) China highly appreciates the fact that Russia is not refusing to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"The Chinese side has taken note of statements of the Russian side on the fact it has never refused to resolve the conflict (in Ukraine) through diplomatic talks, Beijing highly appreciates this," Xi said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China will continue to stick to the objective and just stance on the situation in Ukraine, as well as play a constructive role in peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, the leader said.

Additionally, Xi said that China and Russia should continue to promote energy cooperation.

"The sides should continue to efficiently use existing working mechanisms and communication channels in order to promote positive progress in the bilateral practical cooperation in trade and economic, energy, financial and agricultural spheres," the Chinese leader said.

