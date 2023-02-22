China highly appreciates Russia's readiness to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China highly appreciates Russia's readiness to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"(China) highly appreciates Russia's confirmation of its readiness to resolve the (Ukrainian) problem through dialogue and negotiations," Wang said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beijing will continue to adhere to an objective position on the crisis in Ukraine and play a constructive role in its political settlement, the officil added.

"China will, as before, adheres to an objective position on the Ukrainian issue," Wang said.