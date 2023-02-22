UrduPoint.com

China Appreciates Russia's Readiness To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Via Dialogue - Wang Yi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 08:05 PM

China Appreciates Russia's Readiness to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Via Dialogue - Wang Yi

China highly appreciates Russia's readiness to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China highly appreciates Russia's readiness to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"(China) highly appreciates Russia's confirmation of its readiness to resolve the (Ukrainian) problem through dialogue and negotiations," Wang said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beijing will continue to adhere to an objective position on the crisis in Ukraine and play a constructive role in its political settlement, the officil added.

"China will, as before, adheres to an objective position on the Ukrainian issue," Wang said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Blinken to Join UNSC Meeting Marking 1 Year of Rus ..

Blinken to Join UNSC Meeting Marking 1 Year of Russia's Operation in Ukraine - S ..

2 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for promoting football in P ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for promoting football in Pakistan, incentivizing athlete ..

5 minutes ago
 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy phones P ..

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy phones President Dr Arif Alvi; seeks P ..

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador of the United States of America to Paki ..

Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Fe ..

5 minutes ago
 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep f ..

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to 'keep fighting' with EU on N.Ireland

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking probe of Cip ..

Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking probe of Cipher

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.