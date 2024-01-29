BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China appreciates Thailand for upholding the one-China principle.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, noting that China always sees Thailand as a priority in its diplomacy with neighboring countries.

Wang said that China is happy to see Thailand play a positive role in regional stability and world peace.