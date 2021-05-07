China approves 2,473 geographical indication products

China has approved 2,473 geographical indication (GI) products and seen 6,209 GI trademarks registered as of the end of March, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- China has approved 2,473 geographical indication (GI) products and seen 6,209 GI trademarks registered as of the end of March, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

In the first quarter of 2021, more than 1,400 enterprises were granted permission to use the GIs, up 669 percent year on year.

As a type of intellectual property that indicates the geographical origin, reputation and other characteristics of a product, GI is important for enhancing the added value of products, protecting consumer interests and preserving traditional cultural heritage.

China has rolled out measures for the use of GI and fostered the protection of GI, according to the NIPA.

The total output value of enterprises using GIs was 639.8 billion Yuan (about 99 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020.