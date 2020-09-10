China Approves Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Nasal Spray Vaccine - Reports

A China-developed COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine has been approved for clinical trials, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A China-developed COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine has been approved for clinical trials, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

According to the media outlet, the vaccine was jointly developed by the HKU's Department of Microbiology, Xiamen University and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy.

It is the first nasal spray vaccine against the coronavirus disease approved by China's National Medical Products Administration for a clinical trial in humans.

There are two companies in China currently working on potential COVID-19 vaccines. One of them is developed by China National Biotec Group, which said earlier in September that around 50,000 people from several countries are participating in Phase 3 clinical trials. Another vaccine, which is also in Phase 3 of the trials, was created by Sinovac, which is testing the vaccine in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Indonesia.