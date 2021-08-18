UrduPoint.com

China Approves Emergency Use Of One More Sinopharm Vaccine For Kids Over 3 Years Old

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

China Approves Emergency Use of One More Sinopharm Vaccine for Kids Over 3 Years Old

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a part of Sinopharm, was approved for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age group, the company announced Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a part of Sinopharm, was approved for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age group, the company announced Wednesday.

The country's authorities have already approved the vaccination of children over three years old with an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac and an inactivated vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, also part of Sinopharm.

"An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products (Sinopharm structure) has recently received emergency use approval for people between the ages of 3 and 17," the company said in a statement.

The first and second stages of clinical trials of the vaccine for this age group reportedly took place in Henan province under the lead of the local center for disease control and prevention.

The study determined that 96.1% of the trial participants developed antibodies after full vaccination, showing similar results to adults. During the trials, the vaccine also proved its safety as no serious side effects had been reported. Some patients had fever after vaccination and complained about mild pain around the injection site.

The company noted that due to the constant emergence of new COVID-19 variants, there is an urgent need to expand the scope of vaccination to create a more reliable immune barrier.

Related Topics

Company Wuhan Beijing Lead SITE From

Recent Stories

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued a ..

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued at AED487.7 million

13 minutes ago
 Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrang ..

Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrangements

10 minutes ago
 UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Hait ..

UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Haiti After Earthquake - Guterres

10 minutes ago
 Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Re ..

Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Resolve Afghan Problems Via Talk ..

12 minutes ago
 US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet ..

US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet Biden's August 31 Deadline - ..

12 minutes ago
 Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South ..

Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South Punjab: Addl Chief Secretary

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.