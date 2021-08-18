China Approves Emergency Use of One More Sinopharm Vaccine for Kids Over 3 Years Old

An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a part of Sinopharm, was approved for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age group, the company announced Wednesday

The country's authorities have already approved the vaccination of children over three years old with an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac and an inactivated vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, also part of Sinopharm.

"An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products (Sinopharm structure) has recently received emergency use approval for people between the ages of 3 and 17," the company said in a statement.

The first and second stages of clinical trials of the vaccine for this age group reportedly took place in Henan province under the lead of the local center for disease control and prevention.

The study determined that 96.1% of the trial participants developed antibodies after full vaccination, showing similar results to adults. During the trials, the vaccine also proved its safety as no serious side effects had been reported. Some patients had fever after vaccination and complained about mild pain around the injection site.

The company noted that due to the constant emergence of new COVID-19 variants, there is an urgent need to expand the scope of vaccination to create a more reliable immune barrier.