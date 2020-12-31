UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Approves First Self-developed COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

China approves first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine

China announced on Thursday that it had granted conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :China announced on Thursday that it had granted conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The inactivated vaccine, which got the approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), is developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd. under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated with Sinopharm.

The interim results of its phase-3 clinical trials show 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, meeting the standards of the World Health Organization and the NMPA, according to a press conference by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

"This vaccine will be provided free of charge to all Chinese people," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC), at the press conference.

China has adopted five technological approaches in developing COVID-19 vaccines. Since July, a number of Chinese vaccine candidates have carried out phase-3 clinical trials overseas, said Zeng, adding that China has been at the global forefront of COVID-19 vaccine development.

China approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in June, targeting groups with high risks of infection. By the end of November, more than 1.5 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed for emergency use, and 60,000 vaccinated people have traveled abroad to high-risk regions, with no severe adverse reactions reported, Zeng said.

On Dec. 15, China officially launched a vaccination program for this winter-spring period targeting a number of key groups, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, customs officers, medical workers and people working in public transport and fresh markets. In the past 15 days, the number of doses of vaccination among the key groups exceeded 3 million.

"The 3 million vaccine doses, plus the previous 1.5 million doses, fully prove that Chinese vaccines are safe," Zeng noted.

After the COVID-19 vaccines are approved to enter the market, especially when production capacity increases, China will comprehensively vaccinate senior citizens, people with underlying conditions, and the general public in an orderly manner, the NHC official said.

Related Topics

World China Beijing June July November Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy's Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, T ..

2 minutes ago

Gas leakage blast leaves five injured severely

3 minutes ago

RTA challans 4130 PSVs, impounds 3283 on rules vio ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark fo ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Children Given New Year Gifts at Russia's H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.