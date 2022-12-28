UrduPoint.com

China Approves List Of Russian Peas Exporters - Russian Agricultural Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) China's General Administration of Customs approved a list of Russian peas exporters, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

"After consultations held by Rosselkhoznadzor with the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese side approved a list of Russian producers interested in supplying peas to China, as well as peas warehousing organizations, which includes 110 enterprises," the statement said.

It said that on October 10, 2022, Rosselkhoznadzor and China's General Administration of Customs signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for peas exported from Russia to China.

