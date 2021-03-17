UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Approves One More COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

China approves one more COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved the emergency use of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, its main developer, the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) China has approved the emergency use of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, its main developer, the Institute of Microbiology under the Chinese academy of Sciences, said on Wednesday.

The vaccine (CHO Cells) completed phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials in October 2020. results support the safety and immunogenicity of this vaccine, with no severe adverse reactions reported.

The level of neutralizing antibody elicited by the vaccine is comparable to other COVID-19 recombinant protein vaccines and mRNA vaccines in the world, according to an institute statement.

Researchers have been holding phase-3 trials since November 2020 in China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ecuador and Indonesia, planning to enroll up to 29,000 adults.

Uzbekistan approved the use of the Chinese vaccine on March 1, and China issued emergency use authorization on March 10.

Recombinant protein subunit vaccine does not need a high-grade biosafety laboratory for manufacture, and can quickly achieve large-scale production. It is more cost-efficient and easier to store and transport, the vaccine maker said.

Jointly developed by the institute and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., the patented vaccine is the world's first COVID-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine approved for clinical research permit and the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in China. Enditem

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Uzbekistan Indonesia Ecuador March October November 2020

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar seals Tirreno-Adri ..

8 minutes ago

Skid and spin: Libyan drift drivers burn rubber fo ..

42 seconds ago

Syria's Assad, His Wife on Way to Recovery After C ..

43 seconds ago

Voting Continues at mobile stations to minimize CO ..

45 seconds ago

EU proposes vaccine pass to help save tourism

48 seconds ago

Ch Fawad asks opposition to initiate dialogue over ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.