China, Arab countries share similar position on Palestinian issue: Wang Wenbin

China and Arab countries have similar positions on the Palestinian issue and both sides called for a ceasefire and an end to violence as soon as possible, condemned actions that harmed civilians, and prevented the situation from escalating and causing a humanitarian disaster, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) China and Arab countries have similar positions on the Palestinian issue and both sides called for a ceasefire and an end to violence as soon as possible, condemned actions that harmed civilians, and prevented the situation from escalating and causing a humanitarian disaster, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

“We have noticed that the Arab League convened an emergency foreign ministers meeting and passed a resolution supporting the Arab League in playing an important role on the Palestinian issue,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

The Arab League foreign ministers convened an emergency in Cairo, Egypt to discuss the intensifying Israeli aggression and adopted a resolution.

The meeting underscored the necessity for international cooperation to halt the surge of violence and ensure air reaches the impacted regions.

The spokesperson said that China and Arab countries believed that the international community should play an effective role in providing humanitarian support to the Palestinian people and promote the resumption of peace talks as soon as possible.

“The fundamental reason for the recurring conflict between Palestine and Israel is that the middle East peace process has deviated from the right track, the foundation of the “two-state solution” has been continuously eroded, and relevant United Nations resolutions have not been effectively implemented,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said that China was willing to maintain communication and coordination with the Arab League and other parties, actively promote peace talks, and make unremitting efforts to bring the Middle East peace process back on track.

Responding to a question about the massive killing of people including foreign nationals during the escalating tension between Palestinian and Israel, he confirmed that three Chinese nationals were killed, two remained missing and several were injured.

“We extend our deep condolences and our sympathy to the bereaved families and injured,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese diplomatic missions were doing everything they could to coordinate efforts to treat the injured and deal with the follow up work.

He urged the relevant authorities to search for the missing and take all measures to keep Chinese nationals and institutions safe.

Over 2,500 people have been killed on both sides as Israel intensified its air strikes on Gaza and imposed a “complete siege” on the Palestinian enclave following Hamas weekend surprise attack on Israel.

APP/asg