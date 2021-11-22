China, ASEAN establish comprehensive strategic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

"This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said.