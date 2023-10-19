Open Menu

China-ASEAN Music Festival Gathers Over 500 Musicians In Guangxi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- The 12th China-ASEAN music festival kicked off on Thursday night in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

More than 500 musicians from 14 troupes from China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will stage 14 concerts during the six-day extravaganza. Academic events will also be held.

The music festival will present audiences with original contemporary music compositions by 90 composers from nearly 20 countries, many of whose works and musical instruments showcase the distinctive characteristics of ASEAN cultures.

Audiences are expected to experience the unique charm of contemporary music, intertwined with ASEAN musical elements, during live performances.

The China-ASEAN music festival, sponsored by Guangxi Arts University, has been held since 2012. Over the past decade, the event has featured operas, symphonies and orchestras, as well as ASEAN folk songs and dances.

