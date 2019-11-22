UrduPoint.com
Fri 22nd November 2019

China-ASEAN University Students Culture Week kicks off in Hainan

Students of 15 college art troupes from China, the Republic of Korea and seven ASEAN member states gathered in south China's Hainan Province for a culture week

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Students of 15 college art troupes from China, the Republic of Korea and seven ASEAN member states gathered in south China's Hainan Province for a culture week.

The second China-ASEAN University Students' Culture Week kicked off in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, on Friday, covering art performances featuring distinctive national culture, a creative short video contest and visits to scenic spots in Hainan. The culture week will last until Nov. 27.

People-to-people and cultural ties have grown into the third pillar of China-ASEAN relations, playing an important role in underpinning the sound and sustainable growth of the strategic partnership, said Kong Roatlomang, director of the education, culture and tourism division of the ASEAN-China Center, a sponsor of the event.

The culture week is part of the 20th Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, which is held from Nov. 22 tothe end of the year and includes a wide range of events such as a leisure travel expo and a food festival.

