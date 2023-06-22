UrduPoint.com

China Asked Berlin To Do Without Press Point After Consultations - German Cabinet

June 22, 2023

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) At China's request, there was no usual press point after the speech of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang during government consultations, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side made it very clear that they are not ready to answer questions, and would prefer to do without a press point at all. We discussed this among ourselves and reluctantly decided to follow this path," Hebestreit said, answering a journalist's question at a cabinet briefing.

Earlier, Scholz, in a joint speech with Li, urged China to influence Russia regarding Ukraine. Li said China would adhere to the policy of openness and act as a "stabilizing" party in the changing world, but never mentioned Ukraine in his speech.

On Tuesday, the official part of consultations between the Chinese and German governments took place in Berlin. Ministers discussed bilateral issues.

