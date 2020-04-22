UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Asks Citizens To Refrain From Traveling Abroad Due To COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

China Asks Citizens to Refrain From Traveling Abroad Due to COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Chinese citizens should avoid traveling to foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministry once again highlights that Chinese citizens should fully assess the risk of getting infected during international trips and in foreign countries in the current situation. We recommend against traveling abroad to citizens who are inside China. We recommend avoiding crossing borders for citizens who are outside China," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that countries worldwide have introduced restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including imposing strict quarantines and closing international borders.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, of which more than 175,000 have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

10 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

25 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.