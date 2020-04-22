China Asks Citizens to Refrain From Traveling Abroad Due to COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Chinese citizens should avoid traveling to foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministry once again highlights that Chinese citizens should fully assess the risk of getting infected during international trips and in foreign countries in the current situation. We recommend against traveling abroad to citizens who are inside China. We recommend avoiding crossing borders for citizens who are outside China," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that countries worldwide have introduced restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including imposing strict quarantines and closing international borders.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, of which more than 175,000 have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.