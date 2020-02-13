UrduPoint.com
China Asks Russia To Abstain From Abundant Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

China Asks Russia to Abstain From Abundant Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China asks the head of the Russian Federal Customs Service not to resort to "abundant" measures, while trying to curb China's novel coronavirus spreading into the country, and assess China's epidemiological situation objectively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) China asks the head of the Russian Federal Customs Service not to resort to "abundant" measures, while trying to curb China's novel coronavirus spreading into the country, and assess China's epidemiological situation objectively.

"I express hope that the Russian side will continue to prioritize the long-term perspective and the general state of the bilateral relations and assess China's epidemiological situation objectively. There is no need to resort to abundant measures ... We count on the maximum possible support from the Russian side," a letter from the Chinese Embassy in Moscow, obtained by Sputnik, reads.

