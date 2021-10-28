UrduPoint.com

China Asks Russian Electricity Giant To Double Supply In Next 2 Months - Company

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:37 PM

China Asks Russian Electricity Giant to Double Supply in Next 2 Months - Company

China has officially requested Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, to double electricity supplies in November and December, Alexandra Panina, the interim head of the company's trading unit, said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) China has officially requested Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, to double electricity supplies in November and December, Alexandra Panina, the interim head of the company's trading unit, said on Thursday.

"After all, China has requested both for November and December. They have already officially applied for volume increases. Their application will be fulfilled, almost in full," Panina told reporters.

Beijing wants to receive 555 million kWh of electricity per month, almost twice the usual volume of 285-295 million kWh, she explained.

Panina expressed hope that the company would reach record supply volumes to China this year.

The deliveries for the next year have not yet been discussed, according to the company's top manager.

From October 1, at the request of Beijing, the company has increased electricity supplies to China by 90% of the plan or twice as much compared to the level of October 2020, it reported earlier this month,

Several Chinese provinces, mainly in the country's northeast, have been struggling with power and heating interruptions, driven by the dearth and high cost of coal, as well as an increase in natural gas prices. The power outages are occurring as Beijing actively seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and its coal use, and develop a green economy.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Russia China Company Beijing October November December Gas 2020 All Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

6 minutes ago
 Quality health services to be ensured in South Pun ..

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

16 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

6 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

8 minutes ago
 European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish R ..

European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice Preside ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.