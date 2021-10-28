China Asks Russian Electricity Giant to Double Supply in Next 2 Months - Company

China has officially requested Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, to double electricity supplies in November and December, Alexandra Panina, the interim head of the company's trading unit, said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) China has officially requested Inter RAO, the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia, to double electricity supplies in November and December, Alexandra Panina, the interim head of the company's trading unit, said on Thursday.

"After all, China has requested both for November and December. They have already officially applied for volume increases. Their application will be fulfilled, almost in full," Panina told reporters.

Beijing wants to receive 555 million kWh of electricity per month, almost twice the usual volume of 285-295 million kWh, she explained.

Panina expressed hope that the company would reach record supply volumes to China this year.

The deliveries for the next year have not yet been discussed, according to the company's top manager.

From October 1, at the request of Beijing, the company has increased electricity supplies to China by 90% of the plan or twice as much compared to the level of October 2020, it reported earlier this month,

Several Chinese provinces, mainly in the country's northeast, have been struggling with power and heating interruptions, driven by the dearth and high cost of coal, as well as an increase in natural gas prices. The power outages are occurring as Beijing actively seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and its coal use, and develop a green economy.