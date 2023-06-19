China Assures Will Not Provide Lethal Arms to Russia - Blinken

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) China has provided assurance that it will not provide lethal weapons to Russia not only to the US, but to other countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"With regard to assurances on providing lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, this is not new today, this is something that China has said in recent weeks and has repeatedly said not only to us but to many other countries that raised this concern that they are not (providing) and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken told reporters as he was wrapping up his two-day visit to China.

The US, however, is concerned about private companies in China "that may be providing assistance, in some cases dual-use, in some cases ... directed at enhancing Russia's military capacity in Ukraine."