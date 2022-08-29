UrduPoint.com

China At UN Urges US To Halt 'Provocative Actions' After Warships Transit Taiwan Strait

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 07:51 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) China urges the United States to stop its "provocative actions" in the Taiwan Strait and honor the One China principle, Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said Monday after American warships transited the strait.

On Sunday, US navy ships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville sailed through the Taiwan Strait, where "high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the US seventh fleet.

In response, China put its armed forces on high alert to prevent any provocations, the People's Liberation Army said.

"It's also another provocative action and they should stop doing that, stop dragging the whole Taiwan Strait into a high tension. The United States should do whatever they can to meet their responsibilities in pursuing the One China principle, in avoiding violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China," Zhang said at a UN Security Council stakeout.

