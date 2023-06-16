UrduPoint.com

China Attaches High Importance To Palestinian Question: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:29 PM

China attaches high importance to Palestinian question: Wang Wenbin

China attaches high importance to the Palestinian question, firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate rights as a nation and has made unrelenting efforts in this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :China attaches high importance to the Palestinian question, firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate rights as a nation and has made unrelenting efforts in this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"President Xi Jinping put forward two four-point proposals for the settlement of the Palestinian question in 2013 and 2017 respectively, which stressed the need to seek a political settlement based on the two-state solution and to galvanize stronger international support for peace," he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said, since early this year, tensions between Palestine and Israel have escalated, and added, in particular, the violent clashes in May caused casualties on both sides, which is truly saddening.

The repeated outbreak of conflicts and the ongoing vicious cycle of responding to violence with violence between the two sides once again show that the protracted standstill of the peace process and the fragmented, case-by-case crisis management model simply cannot last.

The Palestinian question must not fall into oblivion just because the world is distracted by other international hotspot issues. The issue calls for a stronger sense of urgency and concrete steps to promote peace talks.

Wang Wenbin said, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has never been absent from the effort to seek a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question.

In light of the recent situation between Palestine and Israel, President Xi Jinping put forward a three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question, stressing that efforts should be made to establish an independent state of Palestine, that the international community needs to step up development assistance and humanitarian aid to Palestine and that it is important to keep in the right direction of peace talks, he added.

The spokesperson said China stands ready to play a positive role to assist Palestine in achieving internal reconciliation and promote peace talks.

This three-point proposal is in line with what President Xi proposed for the Palestinian question previously and takes into consideration the latest developments, which fully reflects the high importance China attaches to the Palestinian question and our just position on it and has been warmly welcomed and highly commended by Palestine and other countries in the middle East.

China will continue to uphold justice and make unremitting efforts to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date, he added.

It may be mentioned that during Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to China, President Xi held talks with him and put forward a three-point proposal on the settlement of the Palestinian question.

More Stories From World

