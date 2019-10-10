China, Australia joint military exercise starts in South China

(@imziishan)

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony of Exercise Pandaroo 2019 was held Thursday in China 's southern island province of Hainan, marking the start of a joint exercise by members from the Australian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army

Twenty army personnel, 10 from each country, are taking part in the adventurous field training, designed to temper the steel of their character and build teamwork between the two armies.

During the training, the participants will undertake adventure activities including orienteering, a survival exercise on a desert island and a sea-kayak journey.