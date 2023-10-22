Open Menu

China, Australia Reach Consensus On Trade Dispute Settlement: MOC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) China and Australia have reached consensus in terms of properly settling disputes of common concern, including the ones concerning wine and wind towers, under the framework of the World Trade Organization, a spokesperson for the Minsitry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.

Noting that China and Australia are important trade partners to each other, the spokesperson said China is willing to work with Australia to foster stable and sound development of bilateral economic and trade relations through dialogues and consultations.

