UrduPoint.com

China Aviation Authority Confirms Boeing 737 Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 02:44 PM

China Aviation Authority Confirms Boeing 737 Crash

The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft in southern China with 132 people aboard, and deployed a special task force to the scene of the incident

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft in southern China with 132 people aboard, and deployed a special task force to the scene of the incident.

According to the authority, the plane operated by China Eastern Airlines that crashed in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, carried 123 passengers and nine crew members.

"The Civil Aviation Administration has activated the emergency response mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," a statement read.

The Consulate General of Russia in China told Sputnik that no data about Russian citizens aboard the aircraft had so far been reported.

Related Topics

Russia China

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran ..

Maryam Nawaz says nobody will come to rescue Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN ch ..

World 'sleepwalking' to climate catastrophe: UN chief Antonio Guterres

3 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

3 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties un ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, casualties unknown

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to ..

Kremlin Calls on Int'l Structures to Push Kiev to Make Nationalists Release Civi ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>