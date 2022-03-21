China Aviation Authority Confirms Boeing 737 Crash

The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft in southern China with 132 people aboard, and deployed a special task force to the scene of the incident

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft in southern China with 132 people aboard, and deployed a special task force to the scene of the incident.

According to the authority, the plane operated by China Eastern Airlines that crashed in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, carried 123 passengers and nine crew members.

"The Civil Aviation Administration has activated the emergency response mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," a statement read.

The Consulate General of Russia in China told Sputnik that no data about Russian citizens aboard the aircraft had so far been reported.