China Aviation Supplies Holding Inks $17Bln Deal to Buy 140 Airbus Aircraft

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS) on Friday signed an agreement with European multinational aircraft manufacturer Airbus for the purchase of 140 Airbus aircraft worth $17 billion.

"On November 4, during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing, CAS and Airbus signed an agreement for the purchase of 140 Airbus aircraft, including 132 A320s and 8 A350s, with a total value of about $17 billion," the company said in a statement.

CAS noted that the planes would be purchased in batches.

"As China's aviation market gradually recovers, it will maintain a steady and rapid growth in the future," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Scholz held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as part of his official visit to Beijing.

Leaders of the Chinese air transport industry, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, said in July that they were going to buy 292 Airbus aircraft for a total of over $37 billion.