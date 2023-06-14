UrduPoint.com

China Avoids Confirming Blinken's Reported Plan To Visit Beijing In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not confirmed US media reports about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to Beijing, saying it would reveal details if they became available.

"I do not have any information to share. If it becomes available we will publish it in due course," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

Several US media reported that Blinken was planning to make his delayed trip to China in the coming days, with an unnamed US official giving June 18 as the tentative date of his arrival in Beijing.

If Blinken's trip goes ahead it will be the first for a top US diplomat since 2018. Blinken canceled the February trip after the United States accused China of sending spy balloons flying over its territory. Beijing has since denied the allegations.

