- Home
- World
- China awaits Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit as an ‘opportunity for greater development’: Fore ..
China Awaits Shehbaz Sharif’s Upcoming Visit As An ‘opportunity For Greater Development’: Foreign Ministry Spox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Chinese foreign ministry on Friday said China looks forward to the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking it as an “opportunity to promote greater joint development”.
Spokesperson Mao Ning at her regular briefing said the official visit would boost the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and build a closer community of destiny in the new era.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit of China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This is his first visit to China after the establishment of the new government this year.
Sharing details of the visit, the foreign ministry spokesperson said Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In Beijing, she said, the leadership of two countries would have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, and jointly plan the blueprint for the future development of China-Pakistan relations.
PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces.
Mao Ning pointed out that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and "iron-clad” friends. China-Pakistan friendship has been tested by the winds and clouds of the times, and is as solid as a rock and as stable as Mount Taishan, she added.
“China and Pakistan have had close high-level exchanges in recent years, and bilateral practical cooperation has been steadily advancing, with fruitful results in the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, she said. “The two sides have maintained good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs.”
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-810 minutes ago
-
French minister says New Caledonia capital 'under control'10 minutes ago
-
Russia says it seized 880 sq km of Ukraine in 202420 minutes ago
-
Zelensky, in Stockholm, urges more arms for Ukraine: statement30 minutes ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum: cool-headed scientist seeking to lead Mexico30 minutes ago
-
From cartels to cinema glory: five things about Mexico40 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian facilities in Rafah are forced to close ‘one after another’: UN60 minutes ago
-
Spain says rejects Israeli 'restrictions' on its Jerusalem consulate1 hour ago
-
Pakistan conducts ‘Moavineen Orientation’ to enhance pilgrims’ facilitation in Mashahir1 hour ago
-
Government Hajj Scheme: 42,763 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
NATO downplays Kremlin threat over US weapons as 5 killed in Kharkiv1 hour ago
-
Government Hajj Scheme: 42,763 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago