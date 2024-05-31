China awaits Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit as an ‘opportunity for greater development’: Foreign ministry spox

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Chinese foreign ministry on Friday said China looks forward to the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking it as an “opportunity to promote greater joint development”.

Spokesperson Mao Ning at her regular briefing said the official visit would boost the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and build a closer community of destiny in the new era.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit of China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This is his first visit to China after the establishment of the new government this year.

Sharing details of the visit, the foreign ministry spokesperson said Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In Beijing, she said, the leadership of two countries would have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, and jointly plan the blueprint for the future development of China-Pakistan relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces.

Mao Ning pointed out that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and "iron-clad” friends. China-Pakistan friendship has been tested by the winds and clouds of the times, and is as solid as a rock and as stable as Mount Taishan, she added.

“China and Pakistan have had close high-level exchanges in recent years, and bilateral practical cooperation has been steadily advancing, with fruitful results in the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, she said. “The two sides have maintained good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs.”

APP/asg