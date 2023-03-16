UrduPoint.com

China-Backed Hackers Find Way To Evade Cybersecurity, Spy On US Networks - Google

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

China-Backed Hackers Find Way to Evade Cybersecurity, Spy on US Networks - Google

Chinese-backed hackers have found a way to traverse normal cybersecurity obstacles in order to breach US networks undetected in order to spy on victims, Google Mandiant division said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Chinese-backed hackers have found a way to traverse normal cybersecurity obstacles in order to breach US networks undetected in order to spy on victims, Google Mandiant division said on Thursday.

"We describe scenarios where a suspected China-nexus threat actor likely already had access to victim environments, and then deployed backdoors onto Fortinet and VMware solutions as a means of maintaining persistent access to the environments," Google said in a blog post.

Hackers are targeting networks that do not have endpoint detection or firewalls, according to Google.

Chinese-backed hackers have deployed multiple custom malware families on Fortinet and VMware systems on several occasions reviewed by Google.

Google suggests that cross-organizational communication and collaboration are key to providing both manufacturers with early notice of new attack methods before they are made public and investigators with expertise to better detect these new attacks.

Last week, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said United States views China as its biggest cybersecurity threat.

Easterly added that China may be working to build up its cyber capabilities to put US infrastructure at-risk in order to have a better chance at succeeding if they decide to invade Taiwan.

