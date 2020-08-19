China-Backed Hackers Infiltrated 10 Taiwanese Agencies Since 2018 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Beijing-backed hackers have infiltrated at least 10 Taiwanese government agencies and compromised some 6,000 email accounts since 2018, the island's Investigation Bureau said Wednesday, media reported.

According to a Hong Kong-based newspaper, South China Morning Post, the Taiwanese government has set up a task force to investigate the dangers posed by the hacking groups.

"Our investigation showed that four Chinese-backed groups, .... have hacked into at least 10 central and local-level government departments and agencies since 2018 to steal important documents and data," Liu Chia-zung, deputy director of the bureau's Cyber Security Investigation Office, said, according to the newspaper.

Liu explained that Taiwanese agencies have been lax about cybersecurity, leaving their systems vulnerable to infiltration.

This drove independent contractors affiliated with Beijing to offer agencies remote services and virtual private networks, allowing hackers to set up information fishnets in the Taiwanese servers.

"Through these contractors, the hackers set up relay stations which they used to attack government departments to obtain the important files or information they wanted," Liu said at a presentation in Taipei, the Morning Post reported.

According to the cybersecurity expert, the hackers were also able to plant backdoors in five servers, giving them access to as many as 6,000 email accounts of officials.

The hackers removed all traces of the infiltrations afterward, making it difficult to ascertain what information was stolen, Liu said.

The current Chinese and Taiwanese governments are descendants of the two main warring sides during the Chinese Civil War, each of which does not recognize the other. Beijing considers Taiwan a rightful part of China and has not ruled out military action to bring Taipei under its rule. Despite the geopolitical opposition and lack of diplomatic relations, travel between the countries is active, and tourism, migration and intermarriage from the two sides are commonplace.