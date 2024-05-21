China backs Arab states in playing greater role on Palestinian issue

China supports Arab countries in strengthening unity and playing a greater role on the issue of Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

During the 33rd Arab League Summit held in Bahrain recently, the Bahrain Declaration was issued, emphasizing the unified position of Arab countries on the Palestinian issue and appreciating China's support for Arab countries.

In response at a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the ministry, said China commended the meeting for urging the implementation of the two-state solution, convening an international peace conference and calling on the international community to abandon "political calculations" and "double standards" when dealing with international crises.

China was ready to continue working with Arab countries to strengthen coordination and cooperation and make contributions to de-escalating the tensions of the conflict and bringing the Palestinian issue back to the right track of the two-state solution, said Wang.

