China Backs Arab States In Playing Greater Role On Palestinian Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
China supports Arab countries in strengthening unity and playing a greater role on the issue of Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) China supports Arab countries in strengthening unity and playing a greater role on the issue of Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
During the 33rd Arab League Summit held in Bahrain recently, the Bahrain Declaration was issued, emphasizing the unified position of Arab countries on the Palestinian issue and appreciating China's support for Arab countries.
In response at a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the ministry, said China commended the meeting for urging the implementation of the two-state solution, convening an international peace conference and calling on the international community to abandon "political calculations" and "double standards" when dealing with international crises.
China was ready to continue working with Arab countries to strengthen coordination and cooperation and make contributions to de-escalating the tensions of the conflict and bringing the Palestinian issue back to the right track of the two-state solution, said Wang.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From World
-
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt6 minutes ago
-
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President12 minutes ago
-
Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connectivity projects9 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister attends signing of 5 MoUs at Real Estate Supply Chain Forum 20249 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia participates in 10th World Water Forum exhibition in Indonesia9 minutes ago
-
Schools, prison checked after quake 'swarm' near Naples9 minutes ago
-
'Perfumes of the East' exhibition opens at National Museum in Riyadh4 minutes ago
-
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims33 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court47 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court47 minutes ago
-
One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines2 hours ago