China Backs Conference on Refugees, Ready to Help Syria Ease Their Return - Ambassador

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Beijing has expressed its support for the international conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees and is quite ready to provide necessary assistance to the conflict-hit middle Eastern country to ease their return to the homeland, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Damascus international conference.

"The conference has a great importance, especially in terms of the improvement of the situation in Syria, and the refugees' issue is a large wound due to the crisis and war. Therefore, China supports this type of conference, and we seek to provide assistance to facilitate the return of refugees to their homeland at the earliest possible time in cooperation with the international community," Biao said.

To successfully launch the repatriation process, the ambassador said, three conditions should be implemented.

"The realization of the refugees' return needs to meet three conditions, with the first being a political solution to the Syrian crisis; secondly, to help Syria restore its economy; and, thirdly, to fight terrorism.

We are looking forward to achieving them [in partnership] with the international community to reach the objective on the return of refugees to their country," the ambassador added.

There is a close cooperation between Russia and Syria on the Syrian issue, Biao noted, saying that the two countries will continue to work together in various fields, including the return of those displaced Syrians and the restoration of the Middle Eastern country affected by the year-long war.

According to the ambassador, China strongly opposes unilateral sanctions against Damascus and urges others to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"We will cooperate with Russia to overcome these difficulties," Biao said.

The two-day international conference, co-chaired by Russia, opened in the Syrian capital earlier on Wednesday. According to the organizers, the event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. The United States and the European Union abstained from participating in the event.