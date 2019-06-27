China Backs Holding New US-North Korea Summit, Hopes for Progress - President

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:05 PM

China supports the prospect of holding another US-North Korea summit and hopes that the two parties will be able to make progress during the talks, Chinese President XI Jinping said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in Osaka ahead of the G20 summit

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) China supports the prospect of holding another US-North Korea summit and hopes that the two parties will be able to make progress during the talks, Chinese President XI Jinping said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in Osaka ahead of the G20 summit.

"The Chinese side supports holding another summit of the US and North Korean leaders, we hope that the parties will show flexibility and make progress in the dialogue," Xi said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.

Xi stressed that all the parties should stick to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, taking into account, at the same time, Pyongyang's concerns regarding the issue.

Moon, in turn, noted that the recent visit of the Chinese president to North Korea played an important role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, which he said Seoul highly appreciated.

Moon also stressed that Seoul would proceed with its efforts to improve relations with the North.

The Chinese president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, paid a state visit to North Korea from June 20-21. Beijing hailed the trip as successful. Xi's trip became the first visit by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held two meetings with US President Trump. At their first summit, the parties signed an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements and the de-escalation has reached an impasse.

