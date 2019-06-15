China Backs Hong Kong Leader on Extradition Bill Delay

China's Hong Kong Office on Saturday sided with the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, who suspended a controversial extradition bill after violent mass protests

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) China's Hong Kong Office on Saturday sided with the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, who suspended a controversial extradition bill after violent mass protests.

"We support, respect and understand this decision," the body, which represents the semi-autonomous city at the State Council in Beijing, said in a statement.

Lam announced Saturday that a second reading of the bill would be delayed to restore calm after tens of thousands clashed with police and stormed government buildings on Wednesday.

People in Hong Kong fear that the bill seeking to extradite fugitives to mainland China will erode judicial independence of this former British colony. It was handed back to China in 1997 to be governed under a "one country, two systems" principle.