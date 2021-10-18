UrduPoint.com

China Backs Iran's Bid For New Afghan Neighbors' Conference

Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) China supports Iran in calling a conference on Afghanistan among its regional neighbors, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

An Iranian foreign ministry official had said Tehran wanted to host a foreign ministers' meeting on October 27.

Top Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani, Tajik, Turkmen and Uzbek diplomats last met by videoconference in early September.

"China supports Iran's plan to host a second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbor countries. Beijing will keep in touch with all parties, including Iran," Zhao told a press conference in Beijing.

Zhao described the ministerial meeting as an "extremely effective mechanism" but did not clarify whether top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi would attend.

