China Backs Maldives In Protecting Sovereignty: Wang Wenbin

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 08:31 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) China supports Maldives in safeguarding the sovereignty and working with other countries on the basis of equality, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

In response to a question about withdrawal of the first batch of Indian troops from Maldives during his regular briefing, the spokesperson said, don't know the specifics.

He, however, said that the Chinese side supports Maldives in safeguarding the sovereignty and working with other countries on the basis of equality.

President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu came to power in September on a pledge to kick out Indian security personnel deployed in the country to patrol it vast maritime border.

