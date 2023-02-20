China Backs Russian Draft Resolution on Probe Into Nord Stream Explosion - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) China supports Russia's draft resolution in the UN Security Council on the establishment of a commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun told reporters.

"Of course," Zhang said when asked if China supported Russia's draft.