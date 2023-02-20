UrduPoint.com

China Backs Russian Draft Resolution On Probe Into Nord Stream Explosion - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

China supports Russia's draft resolution in the UN Security Council on the establishment of a commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun told reporters.

"Of course," Zhang said when asked if China supported Russia's draft.

