UrduPoint.com

China Backs Russian UNSC Resolution On Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotage - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

China Backs Russian UNSC Resolution on Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotage - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China supports Russia's UN Security Council resolution on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage and believes it is important to authorize an investigation into the matter, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"The UN can play an active role in conducting an international investigation and ensuring the security of transboundary infrastructure," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. "China welcomes the draft resolution table by Russia in the council, and believes that it is of great significance to authorize an international investigation into the sabotage of the North Stream pipelines."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Nord

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

4 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.