China Backs Russian UNSC Resolution on Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotage - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China supports Russia's UN Security Council resolution on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines sabotage and believes it is important to authorize an investigation into the matter, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"The UN can play an active role in conducting an international investigation and ensuring the security of transboundary infrastructure," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. "China welcomes the draft resolution table by Russia in the council, and believes that it is of great significance to authorize an international investigation into the sabotage of the North Stream pipelines."