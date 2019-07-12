UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Backs Softer Sanctions Against North Korea - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:41 PM

China Backs Softer Sanctions Against North Korea - Foreign Ministry

China continues to insist that the possibility of granting North Korea sanctions relief should be discussed in the UN Security Council, considering the positive developments on the Korean Peninsula, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) China continues to insist that the possibility of granting North Korea sanctions relief should be discussed in the UN Security Council, considering the positive developments on the Korean Peninsula, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said on Friday.

South Korean media reported on Thursday that the United States was considering the possibility of weakening sanctions against North Korea for a 12-18 month period if Pyongyang agreed to completely freeze its nuclear program.

"China maintains the position that the UN Security Council should at the right time start a discussion concerning the reversibility of the corresponding resolutions [regarding the North Korean sanctions], considering the positive progress in the situation on the Korean Peninsula, especially the steps taken by North Korea toward denuclearization," Geng said.

The diplomat recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his recent Osaka meeting with US President Donald Trump, had acquainted his US counterpart with Beijing's position regarding the Korean Peninsula and called on Washington to show flexibility by softening sanctions and finding ways to get rid of mutual concerns through dialogue.

Since Trump's election, the United States has increased its efforts to make North Korea give up its nuclear program. Washington has also pressured Beijing to take a more active role in influencing North Korea to that end. Despite several meetings between Trump, Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there has been little in terms of tangible results.

Related Topics

Election United Nations China Washington Nuclear Trump Beijing Osaka Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea Kim Jong Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

7 minutes ago

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

35 minutes ago

Sukkur Municipal Corporations budget session on We ..

48 seconds ago

All set to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day at both sid ..

50 seconds ago

Entry tests for MPhil/PhD at ICCBS-University of K ..

51 seconds ago

India's 1st Su-30MKIs Rearmed With Russian-Indian ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.