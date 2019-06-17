UrduPoint.com
China-Bangladesh Friends Of Silk Road Club Launched In Dhaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:45 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The China-Bangladesh Friends of Silk Road Club has been launched to enhance people-to-people cooperation in the fields of socio-economic and cultural development between the two countries.

The club was launched in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Sunday, when the Silk Road Community Building Initiative in Bangladesh was also launched on the same occasion.

Vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and Chairman of Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU) Ji Bingxuan and Deputy Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah attended the ceremony together with other guests from both countries.

In his speech, Ji said both countries should boost people-to-people exchanges, promote cooperation to enhance people's livelihood, and consolidate the social and civil foundation for China-Bangladesh friendship.

Miah said as a developing country, Bangladesh has a lot to learn from China's experience.

Bangladesh appreciates the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which will enhance the alignment of the development strategies of the two countries, fully tap the potentials of cooperation in various areas, so as to realize common development and prosperity, said Miah.

