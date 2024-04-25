Open Menu

China-Bangladesh To Hold Joint Military Exercise In May

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The first China-Bangladesh golden friendship 2024 joint military exercise will be held in the first half of May, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson, Col. Wu Qian announced here on Thursday.

According to the consensus between the two militaries, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will send a team to Bangladesh in the first half of May to hold a joint military exercise codenamed China Bangladesh golden friendship 2024 joint army exercise, he made this announcement during his monthly briefing.

He said the joint exercise takes the UN peacekeeping force counter-terrorism operations as the scenario. The two militaries will conduct joint training in mixed groups on subjects including anti-hijacking and terrorist camp elimination, he added.

Col Wu Qian informed that it is the first time the Chinese and Bangladesh militaries will conduct joint training to enhance mutual understanding and friendship and deepen practical exchanges and cooperation.

