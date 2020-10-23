China, Bangladesh willing to support mutual core interests, major concerns: FMs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :China and Bangladesh will continue to firmly support each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen agreed in their phone conversation on Thursday.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, Wang said leaders of the two countries have maintained close contact and reached important consensuses on consolidating China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership and deepening the cooperation on the construction of the Belt and Road, sending a clear signal that both sides are committed to cooperative and common development.

Wang said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensuses reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and the "Sonar Bangla" dream, steadily promote major projects cooperation, and embark on the fast track of post-pandemic recovery side by side.

The friendship between China and Bangladesh has been lifted to a higher level in the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said Wang, adding that after the Chinese vaccine is successfully developed and put into use, China will, to the best of its ability, help Bangladesh win the final victory over the epidemic.

Momen, for his part, said that the two countries enjoy a long-standing friendship.

Since both countries established diplomatic relations 45 years ago, their relations have been continuously developed and deepened, said Momen, adding that Bangladesh will continue to stand with its great Chinese friends, firmly pursue the one-China policy and support China's legitimate claims.

Momen expressed his willingness to work with China to enhance cooperation and advance major cooperation projects between the two countries fast with an aim to achieve fruitful results.

Wang thanked Bangladesh for its support to China, noting that groundless U.S. accusations against China are typical unilateral bullying.

An attack on China is an attack on developing countries and an attempt to deprive emerging economies of their right to development, he said, adding that all developing countries should join hands to safeguard their legitimate interests and international justice.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues regarding Myanmar's western Rakhine State, believing that a meeting of the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Joint Working Group should be held at an early date.

Noting that both Bangladesh and Myanmar are China's friendly neighbors, Wang said China has been actively and sincerely engaged in mediation and communication to find a proper solution.

China will continue to make efforts to break the deadlock and facilitate the repatriation of the displaced people, he said.