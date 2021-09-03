UrduPoint.com

China Bans Appearance Of 'Womanlike' Men On TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

China Bans Appearance of 'Womanlike' Men on TV

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) China has banned the appearance of feminine looking men on television, while media have been ordered to promote traditional and socialistic Chinese culture, China's National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday.

"It is necessary to strengthen cultural self-confidence, actively develop the distinguished Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialistic culture. It is necessary to determine the right aesthetic orientation of programs, strictly control the selection of actors and guests, a show style, clothes, jewels, makeup. [It is necessary to] decisively stop [the appearance of] 'womanlike men' and other abnormal aesthetics," the statement read.

The Chinese authorities demand that media prevent the promotion of garish life enjoyment, gossip about private life, scandals, "vulgar" internet celebrities and other topics attracting mass attention viewed by Beijing as "negative," the statement added.

Chinese tv channels must control the selection of actors and guests for their programs, excluding those candidates who have the "wrong" political stance or are opposed to the Communist Party, or violate laws and the social order. Broadcasters will have to follow the right political orientation, spreading "true and kind" messages and filtering out "lies and evil."

