China Bans BBC World News Over Broadcast Bias - Regulator

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Chinese National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced on Thursday banning the broadcast of BBC World News for at least one year over persistent violations of China's regulations on foreign media and biased coverage of news.

"Due to BBC World News failing to meet the criteria of broadcast in China for foreign media, it cannot continue to operate in China," the NRTA announcement read.

The regulator said it would not accept BBC World News' application for broadcast in China in the new year.

The announcement came overnight into the Chinese New Year celebrated this Friday.