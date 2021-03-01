China bans discriminatory content in online job advertisements

New regulations forbidding discriminatory content in online job advertisements took effect on Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :New regulations forbidding discriminatory content in online job advertisements took effect on Monday.

The regulations, released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security last December, stipulate that employers should not post any online recruitment advertisements that discriminate against job hunters of any nationality, race, gender or religious belief.

Employers should be honest and follow the law when posting advertisements containing information such as job descriptions, numbers of open posts, payments and benefits, according to the regulations.The regulations also require online employment service providers to better protect users' personal information.