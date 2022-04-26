UrduPoint.com

China Bans Giving Foreign Names To Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:15 PM

China has outlawed using exotic names of foreigners and distant places as geographical names at home in a bid to bolster the sense of national identity

The decree published by The Paper, an online Chinese newspaper, said the legislation would take effect on May 1.

This is one of the measures announced last week by the Chinese State Council in the effort to protect the national sovereignty and the Chinese culture, and promote national values.

