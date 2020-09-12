China Bans Pork Imports From Germany Over Confirmed Swine Fever Case - Customs Agency

UrduPoint.com
China Bans Pork Imports From Germany Over Confirmed Swine Fever Case

China has banned pork imports from Germany after the African swine fever (ASF) virus was found in a wild boar in Germany's northeastern Brandenburg state, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) China has banned pork imports from Germany after the African swine fever (ASF) virus was found in a wild boar in Germany's northeastern Brandenburg state, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) said on Saturday.

"In order to ensure the safety of animal husbandry in our country and to prevent the import of the disease, direct and indirect imports of pigs, wild boars and pork products from Germany are prohibited," the GACC said in a statement.

The GACC mentioned that the ban went into effect on Friday, meaning that all pork products that have arrived from Germany since then should be returned and destroyed.

More Stories From World

